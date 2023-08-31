TOWANDA — Multiple voters obtained recognition for their long-lasting participation in the electoral process Wednesday afternoon in Towanda.
The Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame inducted 63 Bradford County residents during a ceremony at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. The Bradford County Election Office and Board of Commissioners hosted the event.
The ceremony honors commonwealth residents who voted in 50 consecutive general elections, according to Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors. There were 28 honorees in attendance. They received a citation from the Pennsylvania secretary of state and governor, and another one from state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68). Inductees also accepted medals and lapel pins that the county purchased.
“We appreciate the voters taking the effort to do their due diligence,” Smithkors said.
County Commissioner Daryl Miller thanked the inductees for exercising their constitutional rights to chose their own representatives. He quoted the Declaration of Independence stating, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
“A cornerstone of that process takes place at the ballot box,” Miller said. “Of all the activities we engage in as a free society, our process of choosing who will represent us is a sacred trust that must not be compromised or manipulated. The most sacred obligation we as a free society have, besides commitment to our creator, is our responsibility to thoughtfully choose those who represent our values, our morals and our aspirations as a free society.”
Miller added that democracy requires people’s participation in the electoral process. He stated that all of the inductees are “emblematic of that participation.”
Pickett stated that she was proud of each and every honoree and congratulated them on their induction. She expressed that she has been in awe of the power of voters since the first time she ran for office.
Owlett thanked the attendees for their dedication and commitment to voting in each and every general election of the last 50 years.
“It means a lot to this community that you have done that,” Owlett said. “You have taken this seriously and you have implemented those characteristics into your life and into your practice in voting.”
Pennsylvania residents can apply for membership into the Voter Hall of Fame if they call their county voter registration office, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The Bradford County Office of Elections is located at 6 Court St., Suite 2 in Towanda. For more information about the department, call (570) 265-1717 or visit online at www.bradfordcountypa.org.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
