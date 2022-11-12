Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana

Photographs of marijuana plants are on the wall beside shelves of product displays during an open house Feb. 1, 2018, for the opening of CY+ Medical marijuana Dispensary in Butler, Pennsylvania.

 AP photo/Keith Srakocic

While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it.

The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.