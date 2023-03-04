Pennsylvania wins federal case against Delaware over $20M property dispute

 The Center Square

A federal squabble between Pennsylvania and a number of other states against Delaware may mean almost $20 million for the commonwealth.

A recent Supreme Court case ruling against Delaware means about $400 million in unclaimed property will go to 30 states.

