HARRISBURG — Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, the Department of Revenue announced today. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications. The Department of Revenue offers this online filing option to make it easier for the nearly 450,000 Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.