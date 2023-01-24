HARRISBURG — With the tax filing season opening today, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use a free online option to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns. Taxpayers can visit mypath.pa.gov to file their PA tax returns through the department’s state-only filing system.

myPATH is user friendly and can also be used to make income tax payments. The deadline to submit 2022 personal income tax returns is Tuesday April 18, 2023.