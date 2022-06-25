Weeks after news leaked that the Supreme Court would potentially rule to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision protecting access to abortion while ruling on a separate case, Hobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The Court ruled 5-4 to reverse the landmark decision that had been the legal cornerstone of abortion rights in the United States for 49 years. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s three liberal justices in dissent.
Several states in the union had so called “trigger laws”, laws that would restrict or fully ban abortion on the overturning of Roe. Pennsylvania’s laws remain unchanged from this ruling, though the last abortion clinic in neighboring West Virginia shut down Friday.
Several influential Pennsylvanians released statements in support or opposition of the ruling.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) focused on the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.
“Today’s historic decision ushers in a new era of prolife protections for the unborn not seen in half a century. I commend the Supreme Court for its fortitude—amid threats of attacks and harassment from the radical left—to make the right decision and return this issue back to the states where it belongs.
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, who has vetoed several legislations passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature to limit or ban abortions in the state, released a statement confirming that the ruling does not change abortion procedure in Pennsylvania.
“I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen,” Wolf said in a statement.
“To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the county…you are safe here in the commonwealth.”
Retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who voted to confirm three of the justices who voted to overturn Roe, lauded the decision.
“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.”
Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who began his political career identifying as pro-life, has become a more reliable pro-choice vote in the Senate, voting with fellow Democrats in a failed attempt to codify Roe v. Wade earlier this year, and decried the change in legal precedent.
““Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers,” Casey said in a statement.
While calling himself “thankful” for the Court’s decision, Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton said it was the church’s job to help those in need.
““One of the fundamental teachings of the Catholic Church is that all human life is sacred – from
the moment of conception until natural death – and it must be respected and protected,” Bambera said in a statement. “It is critical to note, however, that valuing human life is not simply confined to life in the womb. We must never dismiss or ignore our responsibility to care for, protect and defend our brothers and sisters from other serious threats to human life, including poverty, racism and oppression. While already the largest private provider of social services in the United States, the Catholic Church must redouble its efforts and always stand ready to assist young women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. Everyone in our Diocese and parishes should be familiar with ways to help mothers in difficult circumstances.”
Pennsylvanians currently have access to abortion services within the first 24 weeks from their last menstrual cycle, and must seek counseling that must include alternatives to abortion 24 hours prior to getting a procedure. That could change next year, as Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano has pledged to ban abortions with no exception if he takes office. Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro has said in past statements he would veto any legislation limiting abortion as governor.
