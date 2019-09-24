Pennsylvanians warned about eastern equine encephalitis after deadly disease confirmed in three counties
A warning was issued Monday for Pennsylvanians to take precautions after a rare and potentially deadly viral infection, eastern equine encephalitis, was confirmed in Carbon and Monroe counties — south of Wilkes-Barre and Scranton — and Erie County in the northwestern corner of the state.
According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Department of Health, the virus is carried by birds. Mosquitoes biting these birds can then transmit eastern equine encephalitis to humans, horses, and other birds.
“Because of the high mortality rate in horses and humans, EEE is regarded as one of the most serious mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. Through mid-September, there have been 18 cases reported to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) from across the country in 2019, with the majority of the cases in northeastern or Mid-Atlantic states. Several cases have been fatal,” the release stated.
Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis include a fever between 103 and 106 degrees, a stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to the release, and can show up between three to 10 days after infection. As the disease progresses, there can be inflammation or swelling of the brain, which can cause a coma within a week. Three of every 10 people affected typically die from the disease.
To avoid mosquito bites, people are urged to use bug spray with DEET and keep skin covered as much as possible, and to make sure window and door screens are in good condition to keep them out of the home. Homeowners should also get rid of standing water and clean roof gutters annually to keep mosquitoes from hanging around the home. “In addition to taking precautions to eliminate standing water on their properties, horse owners are encouraged to proactively vaccinate against both EEE and west Nile virus, keep animals indoors at night, and spray for mosquitoes. Vaccines for eastern, western, Venezuelan, and eastern equine encephalitis are available from veterinarians,” the release continued.
Horses can also experience a high fever, reaching up to 106 degrees, as well as symptoms such as difficulty breathing, drowsiness, inability to swallow, paralysis, hyperactivity, drooping ears, circling, aimless wandering, abnormal gait, head pressing, and sensitivity to sound. The disease is also fatal to horses.
Horses are among the recently confirmed cases, which also include a wild turkey and pheasants.
People are urged to contact their physician, or their animal’s veterinarian, if symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis appear.
Mosquito control operations are being implemented in Monroe and Carbon counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
