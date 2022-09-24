Pennsylvania's gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting

The Sands hotel and casino is seen in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

 Shutterstock.com/Andy Borysowski

Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall.

The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting.

