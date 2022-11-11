The costs of Pennsylvania’s federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic.
In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.
When adjusted for inflation, the 2018-19 cost increases to $148.77 per person and the cost per person is 49% higher in September 2022. As many as 1.86 million people in Pennsylvania received SNAP benefits in 2021-22. The highest participation in 2018-19 was 1.79 million.
From June 2021 to June 2022, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 9.1 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The 9.1-percent increase in the all items index was the largest 12-month increase since the 12-month period ending November 1981,” the government website stated.
The federal government increased the benefits to SNAP during the pandemic when many people lost their jobs.
In Pennsylvania, a family of four making as much as $55,512 qualifies for SNAP benefits.
The cost to fund SNAP has almost doubled in three years going from $2.5 billion to a projected $4.9 billion in 2021-22. The state has spent $4.1 billion thus far in 2021-22 with two months left in the fiscal year. Those figures are not adjusted for inflation.
Government spent $5.2 billion on SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania in 2020-21.
In October, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced that it was expanding the SNAP program to add more than 420,000 more state residents to it who will receive on average $63 a month.
“For years, we’ve gotten calls on a daily basis from folks who are hoping to qualify for SNAP but don’t,” said Ann Sanders, public policy advocate for Just Harvest, a nonprofit organization that works to reduce hunger, in a state news release. “They include parents who are trying to feed their kids, people who are struggling between skyrocketing rents and rising food prices. Often they’re just a few dollars over the limit, so we’re thrilled that the Wolf administration found a way to allow more of these households qualify for some help.”
SNAP is a federal program and the benefits are paid by the federal budget. The cost of administering the program is split between the state and federal government.
Tom Gantert worked at many daily newspapers including the Ann Arbor News, Lansing State Journal and USA Today. Gantert was the managing editor of Michigan Capitol Confidential for five years before joining The Center Square.
