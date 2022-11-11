The costs of Pennsylvania’s federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic.

In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.

Tom Gantert worked at many daily newspapers including the Ann Arbor News, Lansing State Journal and USA Today. Gantert was the managing editor of Michigan Capitol Confidential for five years before joining The Center Square.