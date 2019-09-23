The People’s Choice Award will be returning to the 2020 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program by popular demand, with money raised from the “fun” fundraiser to benefit the program’s scholarship fund.
The award winner will not be announced on stage, but via a picture posted on the People’s Choice Award Board in the Towanda High School auditorium lobby at the conclusion of the program, according to a press release from the organization.
Decorated containers will be placed with the names and pictures of each OYW finalist. A single vote costs $1, or six votes for $5, with a piece of candy placed in the container for each vote. Voting will be open before the start of the program and during the first intermission.
The finalist with the most candy in their container will be the “People’s Choice Award” winner. The winner will receive a gift card and each finalist will take her container of candy home.
The Outstanding Young Woman Program, sponsored by the Towanda Lions Club, will take place Saturday at the high school, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance at David’s Florist, Thrush Insurance, Reagan Steele Jewelers, Wyalusing Florist, Grovedale Winery, or by calling (607) 857-0276 or $10 at the door.
