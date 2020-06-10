Permanent roadway added to Alparon in preparation for future Troy Fairs

TROY — Construction work is heating up as fast as summer at Alparon Park in Troy where a permanent roadway is being created to accommodate 2020’s Troy Fair.
Troy Fair amusement rides were moved from their traditional place on the midway at the southern end of Alparon Park in 2019 after severe flooding during the 2018 Troy Fair caused rides to be closed for the majority of the week and costly damages to some attractions.
To create an accessible path to the rides and games at their new location on the northern end of the park for last year’s fair, a temporary road was donated and removed after the week’s festivities.
Now, a permanent concrete midway road is being constructed in the same location as 2019’s temporary pathway, funded by a State Fair Project grant and money collected through a Reverse Raffle fundraiser hosted by Troy Fair Board members last winter.
Troy Fair officials announced in a press release that the permanent roadway will be finished for the 2020 Troy Fair which they are hoping will still be held from July 27 to Aug. 1 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions relating to it.
“As we are still unsure if the fair will be able to be held, we are working on all aspects in hopes that we may be able to open the fair on July 27,” officials stated, adding that the fair is still selling tickets for all shows and accepting entries for all departments.
Individuals are encouraged to check the Troy Fair Facebook page for updates regarding both the roadway and the fair.
