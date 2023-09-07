Persevering in the name of learning

Angela Kopetan’s sons are voracious readers. Robert, age 13, and Ben, age 10, are always going to one library or another, checking out books on all manner of things.
The family loves to go to local libraries, as Robert and Ben love to read.
“We’ve gone to all the libraries [in the Bradford County System] except Sayre and Wyalusing,” Angela recalled.
Robert and Ben are homeschooled, meaning they’re more flexibly able to incorporate trips to the local libraries into their curriculum. Local businesses are also targets of the family, with Angela and the boys visiting Fat Chic Welding Supplies in Monroeton.
“I like working with metal and learning about working with wood and metal and tanning leather,” Robert explained, holding an introductory book on working with sheet metal he’d picked up at Bradford County Library.
She said the Bradford County Library rates at the top of the list for her and the boys. The building lies on flat ground, making it easier for Ben’s wheelchair to access the front door. Its wide footprint allows it to store all its inventory on one floor, another major convenience for those with mobility issues.
She noted that other libraries in the county, being located in the hearts of towns, provide limited parking for those driving in. While the family lives in North Towanda, Angela says they will often travel the further distance to West Burlington to go to the more accommodating county library than the public library in Towanda.
“They just only have one handicap parking spot, and if its taken we have to hike up the hill,” she explained. The Towanda Public Library, a regal brick building constructed in 1897, lies on the contours of Towanda, meaning it’s halfway up a steep incline.
The Towanda library’s precarious position is not news to its director Katie Patton. She said the little library has been trying to make itself more accessible.
“We got a grant from the commissioners for $100,000 to install an elevator in the Carriage House,” Patton explained. The Carriage House, home of the Children’s Library in Towanda, will hopefully host a community event center on the second floor. The funding, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act, will go a long way toward making it an accessible space.
A dream of Patton’s is to one day construct some additional parking behind the Carriage House, though the land isn’t owned by the library, which must lean on fundraising, book events, donations, and some trusts to fund itself each year.
Angela said she holds nothing against the libraries that are less accessible, but notes that for Ben and others like him, the Bradford County Library is the best of the best.
“We know people that will drive past libraries to go to that one,” she recalled that “close to 300” people with mobility issues enter that library each month.
Angela was made aware of the proposed closure of that library, and when she posted on Facebook about the struggles she and Ben have at Towanda, the post went viral. She said she’s spoken with commissioners McLinko and Miller since then, and they seemed compassionate to her concerns.
Still though, the loss of the space would hurt.
“I just feel like you’re taking something away and replacing it with promises,” she mused.
She explained that local public spaces are also beneficial to their family as their home internet can be slow and unreliable. The resources at libraries like computers and hotspots have made it easier for her and others to homeschool their children.
“The [Allen F. Pierce] Library in Troy is an excellent resource for homeschooling, they really know their books and they really have a lot,” she insisted.
Robert spoke up as well, saying that the ability to browse the shelves allowed for stumbling on a book he might enjoy, something much harder to accomplish online.
“The librarians at these places are so knowledgeable too, we’ll come in and they’ll have a book set aside they saw and thought the boys would like,” Angela said.
Both boys are naturally curious, she said, and love learning. Ben’s a big fan of Harry Potter and books about fishing. Robert loves historical fiction. Angela worries about Ben being able to get into certain libraries when he’s older, and said she was invited by the commissioners to tour the local libraries in the county and discuss their accessibility for folks like Ben.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.