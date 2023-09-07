Persevering in the name of learning

Not all libraries are built the same, with the natural geography of some making them more easily accessed for people with mobility issues like Ben Kopetan.

 Photo courtesy of Angela Kopetan

Angela Kopetan’s sons are voracious readers. Robert, age 13, and Ben, age 10, are always going to one library or another, checking out books on all manner of things.

The family loves to go to local libraries, as Robert and Ben love to read.

