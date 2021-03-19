Taxpayers will now have an extra month to file their personal income tax returns and make payments without penalty.
On Thursday, The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced that the state deadline was being extended from April 15 to May 17, following a similar measure the Internal Revenue Service announced earlier this week for federal income tax filing. According to the IRS, the move is meant to help residents navigate the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a positive step that provides additional time to Pennsylvania taxpayers, many of whom have been struggling during the last year due to the pandemic,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “The new deadline will be a benefit for many Pennsylvanians, including those who plan to meet with a tax professional for assistance with preparing their returns.”
Despite the extension, the Department of Revenue still encourages residents to file their taxes electronically as soon as possible, which can help avoid delays with refunds.
