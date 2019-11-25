Pet photos with Santa raises money for BC Humane Society
ATHENS BOROUGH — The Second annual Paws and Claws at Kelly & Co. on Susquehanna Street in Athens was held on Sunday. Owners got the chance to have their pets’ photos taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus to support the Bradford County Humane society.
“It’s extremely important to not just help the humane society, for me it’s all about community,” said Kelly Stedge, the owner of Kelly & Co. “Whenever I have a chance to be involved, I do it. I think that because we are such a small community it takes a village. Everyone has to help each other to succeed.”
In exchange for the photos, donations of cash or supplies useful to the Humane Society were accepted. Stedge is an animal lover and even rescued two dogs herself, one after the 2011 flood. “It’s a fun time. I mean hedgehogs and goats — it doesn’t get much better!”
Stephanie Yanuzzi, the photographer for the event said that people focus on people this time of year, which isn’t bad, but that sometimes the animals can be forgotten in some of the coldest months.
“It’s such a good time to see the animals and it’s a different picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” Yanuzzi said. “Getting to support the humane society is awesome too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.