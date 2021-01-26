The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services will have nominating petitions available beginning Feb. 8 for anyone interested in running for local office in the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.
Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, according to election officials. They noted that those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary at the same time.
Those running for constable will have to pay a filing fee of $10.
Nominating petitions must be filed by March 9.
They can be picked up at the elections office, located at 6 Court Street Suite 2 in Towanda.
Those who have questions can call the elections bureau at (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
The Municipal Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.
