Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now be given to anyone ages 12 to 15 following a recommendation Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The recommendation came from a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and a review of the latest data, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Hundreds of vaccine providers in Pennsylvania already have Pfizer vaccine on hand and are ready to safely and efficiently vaccinate people in this age group,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said, while noting that parental consent will be required before these vaccines are administered to this age group.
Although vaccine eligibility has expanded, Pennsylvania is still requiring at least 70% of adults to be fully vaccinated before officials will lift the mask mandate.
As of Wednesday’s reporting from the Department of Health, 14,138 Bradford County residents have been fully vaccinated while 15,935 have received one shot.
Meanwhile, the county’s percent positivity and incident rate continues to decline in the latest Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update.
Based on the seven-day period between April 30 and May 6, Bradford County had an 8.8% positivity and an incidence rate of 159.1 per 100,000 residents. During the previous seven days, the county had 10% positivity and 184 cases per 100,000 residents.
Bradford County remains in the substantial level for community transmission, which guides school instructional models, although its percent positivity has fallen below the 10% threshold. Counties are included in the substantial category if they have a percent positivity equal to or greater than 10% or equal to or greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.