Under bright, sunny skies that highlighted the area’s agricultural resources, Bradford and Sullivan counties played host to elected officials from Philadelphia last week during the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau’s Legislative Ag Tour.
Senator Sharif Street (D-3) and Representative Danilo Burgos (D-197), both who serve on agriculture and rural affairs committees, joined with all three Bradford County commissioners, Representatives Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110), Farm Bureau representatives, FFA students and other local residents for a day of learning a variety of assets of the region’s agriculture.
Street and Burgos toured the Jackson family’s Mt. Glen Dairy Farm in Troy, which largely focuses on the sale of livestock genetics as well as Troy’s Cummings Lumber Company Inc. and Barefoot Pellet Company and the Warburton family farm, which will soon include a Naturally A2 milk processing plant in Sullivan County.
Before lunch in the Jackson’s pole barn shop, Street informed the crowd of work he has completed and is currently working on relating to agriculture in Pennsylvania, including pushing to introduce whole milk back into schools, advocating for international chocolate trade and building a dairy processing plant in Philadelphia and refrigeration terminal at the Philadelphia airport.
Street told that he has successfully convinced the Philadelphia Senate and most of the House of Representatives to sign legislature to bring whole milk back into schools, despite pushback from what he described as “a lot of urban yuppies who’ve never been to a farm and who think they know a lot about science but aren’t really into medicine and they get their information from the back of a magazine and they really feel informed.”
Street stated that whole milk was prohibited from schools based on a “formula” that was based on calorie count alone and did not take into consideration the nutrition that milk offers, making it different from other beverages that carry empty calories.
“I believe it’s better for the kids than drinking those diet drinks that they have and it’s good for our economy,” Street said, noting that the introduction of whole milk into Philadelphia alone would create a demand for 40 million cartons of milk for the 215,000 students.
Street stated that some individuals opposed to whole milk in schools argued that milk poses a threat to students who are lactose intolerant, a problem that he said can be solved through monitoring individual milk consumption, not by banning it for all students.
“I think common sense had to come back into play,” he commented.
Street informed that as well as bringing whole milk back into public school cafeterias, he is working with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Commerce to boost the dairy industry through “added value products” whose sales are on the rise including chocolate, yogurt and cheese.
The senator stated that after “challenges” arose between the federal government and west African countries who supply the majority of cocoa beans transported through the Port of Philadelphia after trade related comments by President Trump, he was on a team of dairy industry and Department of Agriculture representatives that met with African ambassadors to “strengthen relationships” and keep the bottom from dropping out of the chocolate industry in Pennsylvania.
Street revealed his plans to create a “large scale” dairy processing plant in Philadelphia to aid dairy farmers as well, explaining that the city is not in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and will not be held under watershed regulations and already has the water filtration needed to support a processing plant, which could cut the cost of building the plant in half.
A Pennsylvania processing plant could aid farmers by providing a venue for them to sell dairy to be made into products like cheese and yogurt, whereas even the nearest plants are often too far to ship perishable products currently.
Delving more into dairy-related transportation, Street stated that he has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia airport to add a refrigeration terminal as it does not currently have one, forcing all dairy products to be shipped through New York or Baltimore and often spoiling before reaching their destinations.
Street also noted that legislation has already been passed through the Senate to allow milk trucks to travel when roads have been closed due to weather emergencies and that he expects the legislation to be passed by the House of Representatives as well.
“We’re just trying to make sure we’re aware of what’s going on,” Street said about the Legislative Ag Tour. “I want you to understand that we realize how integrated so much of our agricultural economy is, but it’s not just integrated ag, the port of Philadelphia is a primary produce port and so if it isn’t for the agriculture industry here we really don’t have much activity on that port.”
Local legislators showed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with officials from more urban regions of the state, highlighting the importance of unity in working to promote agriculture.
“I believe the largest benefit (of the tour) would be the relationships that we built. When voting on the next dairy bill, they will be able to put a face and family with the vote. I wanted them to see what goes on behind the scene on a farm and lumber mill. It’s one thing to talk about it while in Harrisburg, but all together different to experience it,” Owlett stated. “Often we feel like we are forgotten because we are north of Route 80. So, I’m always grateful to have other members visit my district and see how things are done here in Bradford, Tioga, and Potter County.”
“Having the Senator and Representative from Philadelphia County on the local ag tour allowed them to experience the “real world” of farming in Bradford and Sullivan County,” Pickett commented. “I am impressed with the tour that Bradford Sullivan Farm Bureau facilitated for the Legislators from Philadelphia and with the fact that they took the time to come. The legislators were obviously very interested in the subjects of the day and came prepared to ask pointed questions. Farm Bureau as an organization has been very forward thinking for some time in enlisting legislators from areas that are not heavily involved in the production side of agriculture to become more familiar with the realities of the businesses. When bills are brought forth that may benefit or may hinder the production side of agriculture these legislators will make more informed decisions in their voting.”
