Philadelphia woman assaults Towanda police officers while publicly intoxicated

TOWANDA — A Philadelphia woman allegedly assaulted Towanda Borough police officers while being arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct on March 2.
Melissa A. Simon, 40, was arraigned Thursday before Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000, according to court documents.
The incident started when Simon allegedly harassed staff members of First Citizen’s Community Bank on Main Street around 3:53 p.m., police said. Staff demanded Simon leave the bank’s property, but she refused and shouted profanities at them. She eventually left and walked down Main Street.
Police stated that Simon refused to stop after being told to do so multiple times. She eventually stopped at the corner of Main and Maple streets before being detained. Police smelled alcohol on Simon at the time. She was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment.
Officers tried to place Simon in their patrol vehicle, but she resisted by kicking the vehicle. Simon tried to kick two police officers during the incident. She also spit at one of the officers once she was placed inside the vehicle.
Simon faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: obscene language/gesture, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct, summary harassment: course of conduct with no legitimate purpose and summary defiant trespass: actual communication to.
A preliminary hearing regarding the charges is scheduled to take place on March 15 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Hurley.
