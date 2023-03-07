Philadelphia woman assaults Towanda police officers while publicly intoxicated

TOWANDA — A Philadelphia woman allegedly assaulted Towanda Borough police officers while being arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct on March 2.

Melissa A. Simon, 40, was arraigned Thursday before Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000, according to court documents.

