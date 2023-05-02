Photographers can win $100 for gray catbird photo at Carantouan Greenway

This catbird trail sign is one of two placed in the Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Nature Reserve in Waverly, N.Y.

 Photo provided by Carantouan Greenway

WAVERLY — People can win a cash prize if they are quick enough to photograph a bird migrating into the local region.

The Carantouan Greenway will bestow a $100 reward to any photographer who captures a photo of the gray catbird sitting on one of the two Catbird Trail signs within the Wildwood Nature Reserve in Waverly, N.Y.

