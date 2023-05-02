Photographers can win $100 for gray catbird photo at Carantouan Greenway

WAVERLY — People can win a cash prize if they are quick enough to photograph a bird migrating into the local region.
The Carantouan Greenway will bestow a $100 reward to any photographer who captures a photo of the gray catbird sitting on one of the two Catbird Trail signs within the Wildwood Nature Reserve in Waverly, N.Y.
Carantouan Greenway President John Palmer and Vice President Marty Borko placed the two signs into their current locations in the fall of 2022. The nature reserve’s Catbird Trail was named for the bird that’s frequently seen there.
“The catbirds should be arriving any day and will spend the summer here building a nest with grape vine and raising their young,” Borko said.
He walks the trails every morning and has met multiple photographers within the nature reserve. Borko spoke with some visitors who allegedly saw the bird already.
“I thought it would be good if we could challenge the photographers to get out there and catch the catbird on one of those two signs,” Borko said.
He stated that the gray catbird is a nesting bird that is common in the counties of Bradford and Tioga, N.Y. Catbirds winter in the southern United States before making their way north in early summer.
“Rather plain but with lots of personality, the gray catbird often hides in the shrubbery, making an odd variety of musical and harsh sounds — including the catlike mewing responsible for its name,” according to the National Audubon Society’s website.
They lay around four eggs that are greenish blue in color, but can rarely have red spots. Incubation lasts about 12 to 13 days, while hatchlings eventually leave the nest about 10 to 11 days after hatching.
The gray catbird is from the same family of mockingbirds and thrashers, the NAS website adds. The bird’s diet mostly consists of berries and insects, such as beetles, ants, caterpillars, grasshoppers and crickets. Their habitat often consist of “undergrowth, brush, thorn scrub, suburban gardens,” as well as “leafy thickets along the edges of woods and streams, shrubby swamps, overgrown brushy fields, and hedges in gardens.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
