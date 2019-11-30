Sayre Borough lit up the night with its annual Christmas parade Friday as the downtown’s spectators took in the assortment of festive floats, costumes, marching bands, dancers, and Santa Claus himself.
Latest News
- Lawsuit wave expected as New Jersey eases sex abuse limits
- Pennsylvania’s sexual abuse laws leave survivors conflicted
- Man killed by falling tree branch on son’s property
- AP Source: Fiat Chrysler, auto union close to contract deal
- NY team helping immigrant runners realize American dream
- Today in History
- GREENSPACE: Fair weather gardener
- Pennsylvania receives ‘B’ for financial transparency in new analysis
Most Popular
Articles
- Bonnie Bell Hilfiger, 68
- Two arrested in Sayre drug bust
- Kerosene fire destroys Standing Stone home of five
- Craig Francis Goeckel, 69
- Chimney fire damages C.C. Allis Road home
- Robert Lewis ‘Bob’ Dieffenbach Sr., 71
- #Calkinsfarmstrong; Troy community goes "above and beyond" to help injured farmer
- Brenda Lee (Johnson) McCollum, 55
- Florence ‘Flossie’ Bennett Knolles
- Gary R. Wiles, 70
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.