The Sayre Marching Redskins have been hard at work honing a new half-time show during this summer's band camp, logging long days of learning the steps and memorizing their music. On Friday, they previewed the performance, "Born This Way – A Lady Gaga Review," from the Lockhart Street Bowl Field, covering hits such as "Bad Romance," "Just Dance," "Born This Way," and "Applause" with their brass, woodwind and percussion sounds. The band will officially debut its half-time show, and show off their new uniforms, during the Redskins' first home football game at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.
