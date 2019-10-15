The LeRaysville/Pike Volunteer Fire Department visited Bright Beginnings Preschool to teach the children about fire safety. The firemen showed the children their fire truck and all the “cool tools” they have inside to help people in an emergency. They also were able to shake hands with a fireman all dressed in his gear to show the children that a fireman is their friend.
