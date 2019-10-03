Almost 80 runners and walkers came out to support the GTP 5K for United Way last Saturday. Results are as follows: Overall women — Stacy Garrity (first), Amanda Rupert (second), and Imogen Herbert (third); overall men — Dwayne Morse (first), Bill Mosier (second), and Craig Gardner (third); top team winner — GTP Old Guys (Sonny Terry, Tim Bard, Bill Mosier, John Rinebold, and Matthew Pickett); and top four kids — Emre Mermer, Orissa Gardner, OnaLeigh Gardner, and Taylin Gonzalez. Kerri Strauss of United Way stated, ”This local 5K is absolutely terrific and embodies a lot of what United Way does for the community — bringing people together for a family fun healthy event to benefit our community. Thank you to all who supported the 5K and Fun Run including Hurley’s Supermarket for donating fresh fruit, the Bradford County Commissioners for donating use of Hornbrook Park, Towanda Fire Department for traffic control, and Woody’s for donating gift cards.”
