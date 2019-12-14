Friday’s Tinsel-n-Lights marked the return of Waverly’s annual holiday tradition to Muldoon Park – and some light rain couldn’t dampen the Christmas spirit. At one end of the park, people took in the live reindeer display and Jerry Perun’s ice sculpting while Santa Claus (pictured with Alana Chapman) greeted a long line of children at the other end. The Waverly Elementary Chorus helped bring Christmas cheer from the center gazebo while volunteers provided pizza, warm drinks, and other treats down below and horse drawn carriage rides made their way around the block. Inside the neighboring Valley United Presbyterian Church, kids were able to do crafts while a variety of music acts, including the Waverly High School Jazz Band, performed from the pulpit.
PHOTOS: Sprinkles don't dampen Tinsels-N-Lights
- Review Photos/Matt Hicks
