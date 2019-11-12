The Valley Color Guard made 17 stops throughout the Valley Monday as part of its Veterans Day tradition to pay tribute to all of those who have served the country. The tour kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Sayre Skiff-Bower VFW Post 1536 before making its way elsewhere through Athens Township, then Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, the Village of Waverly, and South Waverly. Each tour began with a prayer from Valley Color Guard Chaplain Mike Guilford, followed by the firing of volleys and the playing of “Taps.” Some ceremonies also included the laying of a wreath. The final ceremony was held at the Waverly VFW Post 8104.
Latest News
- High school senior dies after fall off cliff while hiking
- Lawsuit: Staff ignored, ridiculed sick inmate before death
- Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
- Activist accused of harboring immigrants faces 2nd trial
- Major US stock indexes open slightly higher on Wall Street
- The Latest: Former President Jimmy Carter out of surgery
- Spokeswoman: Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after surgery to remove pressure on brain; no complications
- Verso mills in Maine, Wisconsin sold to Pennsylvania company
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyalusing's Edsell cracks Penn State lineup, wins 5-2
- Harold J. ‘Sonny’ Shedden, 83
- Gene D. Sharer, 85
- Deborah K. “Debbie” (Scott) Eichelberger, 67
- Salsman wins DA race
- Police: Teen dead after fall at World's End State Park
- Gary D. Hall, 78
- Winner unclear in Wysox Township Supervisor race
- Family safe, but all possessions lost in Herrick Township fire
- Barbara Hayes (Scott) Morris, 73
Images
Videos
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.