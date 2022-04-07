TOWANDA — State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) co-hosted a gun law seminar Tuesday at the Towanda Gun Club with Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters and District Attorney Albert Ondrey speaking about the various Pennsylvania laws that surround gun ownership.
Walters spoke about laws that pertain to carrying a handgun, both concealed carry and open carry, as well as how to apply for a concealed carry permit.
“Who’s eligible, who’s not eligible, where you can carry, where you can’t carry, those things are what I’m going to focus on tonight,” said Walters.
Ondrey gave an attorney’s perspective on Pennsylvania’s gun laws, focusing primarily on the Castle Doctrine.
“Castle Doctrine is the self-defense law that you do not have to retreat from your home, your place of work, or your vehicle, should you be accosted by somebody with criminal intent,” said Ondrey.
Pickett noted that she puts on these seminars because “people are always wanting to know the latest in the law.”
“There are people here who have owned guns forever, but they’re concerned about the nuances of the law,” said Pickett. “But there are, I’m sure, people here today who probably just purchased a gun for the first time. A lot of people are doing that.”
Walters and Ondrey agreed on the value that Pickett’s seminars provide in gun law education for citizens.
“It’s good that the public gets an opportunity to learn about the law,” said Ondrey. “A lot of people here, I’m sure, are more interested in the concealed carry part of it, and hopefully will never have to think about the self-defense Castle Doctrine.”
“Education is important, and we want everybody to be lawful,” said Walters. “We take questions at the end and try to clear up anything that they may be uncertain of.”
Pickett believes that the question and answer portion of the seminars is always the best part.
“They’re always varied and they’re never the same, and that is always something that makes it very interesting,” said Pickett.
Pickett will be co-hosting another gun law seminar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Black Walnut American Legion in Laceyville. Presenters will be the Wyoming County Sheriff Robert Roberts and Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters.
While it is a free event, registration is required as seating will be limited. Anyone interested in attending can register on Pickett’s website, reppickett.com/events, or by calling her Towanda office at (570) 265-3124.
