State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) will host two Fraud Bingo events to raise public awareness about financial fraud.
These events are described as “a fun and interactive presentation” designed to show people how to protect themselves from scams and other schemes. Pickett will hold them with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.
“I am pleased to co-host these free events with the Department of Banking and Securities, which will have a representative on hand to lead the discussion,” said Pickett. “Local residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and learn how to not fall victim to one of these scammers by playing a familiar game – Bingo!”
Both events will be held Thursday, Sept. 23. The first will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sons and Daughters of Italy, which is located at 301 Desmond St. in Sayre. The second event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dushore Fire Company, which is located at 212 Julia St. in Dushore.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to make reservations by calling Pickett’s Towanda office at (570) 265-3124 or by visiting RepPickett.com and clicking on the “Resources” tab.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that these events were scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23. The Review regrets the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.