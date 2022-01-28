The last year has seen the offices of state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) busier than ever, as she continues her work in Harrisburg and locally.
“We’re happy with our hard work to help constituents the past year,” Pickett said, “Our offices have been busy with calls from people dealing with COVID restrictions, helping untangle problems they run into, helping small businesses keep their doors open.”
Pickett said a key focus of the past year has been helping people work with the state unemployment agency, which some constituents have found confusing and frustrating. Her office has also worked with business owners to secure state and local funding so that they can stay in operation.
BroadbandAccess to broadband internet remains a major issue for 110th District, according to Pickett. She lauded the passage of House Bill 2071, which passed through both houses of the state legislature unanimously and was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Dec. 22, 2021 as Act 96.
“The bill sets up what’s called the Broadband Development Authority,” Pickett explained. “The authority will act as a point of contact that broadband developers can contact when using federal funds and developing new connections. Now that the federal money has arrived its our job to make sure it gets spent. We want to make sure money is used to provide access to people who have none, not just upgrade those already connected.”
Pickett maintained that reliable internet service has been incredibly important in the last few years for those working remotely from home, those with kids attending class online, and for people needing telehealth services.
“I know you needed it yesterday, but it’s finally here now,” Pickett assured constituents, “There’s a light on the horizon. A lot of our rural electric co-ops like Claverack have been expanding their reach and small broadband operations that cover small areas are working to bridge the gap.”
Local issues
“I like to joke that broadband replaced potholes,” Pickett laughed, “but it is a little bit true and potholes are still an issue.”
With federal infrastructure money starting to come down to municipalities, Pickett maintained the importance that the money is spent efficiently.
“A lot of places around here, we don’t need big construction projects, a lot of places just need that money to repair and maintain the infrastructure they have.”
Pickett professed a great pride in the agricultural base and culture of the 110th. She affirmed her commitment to making sure farmers had access to marketplaces where they could sell their goods. She also said she was a “big fan” of the recent trend of consumers trying to source their groceries locally, mentioning such markets as the Wyalusing Livestock Market and Delivered Fresh.
One other issue that has affected rural areas such as ours that Pickett says remains in her focus is health care staffing shortages. Pickett mentioned a bill she had sponsored that would allow ambulance companies to hire drivers that were not fully trained EMTs and held it up as an example of ways she hopes to help rural healthcare providers in the future.
Goals for 2022
Pickett said she hopes to continue helping people and businesses cut through burdensome regulations. One piece of legislation she is particularly focused on is in regard to mental health.
“Many of us were made aware of the importance of mental health care and the often lack of sufficient help,” Pickett said.
During the pandemic a regulation has been lifted that allowed for those seeking mental health consultations to talk to psychiatrists over telehealth. Patients usually need several hours with a psychiatrist before they can be prescribed medicine. Pickett is hoping to pass legislation that would permanently allow consultations with psychiatrists over telecommunications in order to ensure people in rural areas get the help they need.
Pickett is looking forward to another busy year, and closed saying, “I feel it’s important to reach out to constituents and I always look forward to their feedback.”
