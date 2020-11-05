State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) will serve the 110th Legislative District for another term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after taking 86.68% of the votes with 92.41% of precincts reporting and 58.97% of mail-in ballots counted, according to the Department of State as of deadline on Wednesday.
According to Department of State reports Wednesday night, Pickett won the election with 24,211 votes, 19,724 being cast on election day and 4,487 through mail-in ballots. No provisional ballots were logged for Pickett.
Pickett’s libertarian competition Lawrence Frey III received 13.32%, or 3,722 votes with 2,264 being cast on election day, 1,458 by mail in ballot and no provisional ballots reported as of Wednesday.
“I am honored that the voters of the 110th Legislative District in Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties have given me the opportunity to represent them for another term in Harrisburg,” Pickett commented. “I pledge to them I will do this with dedication, integrity and diligence. My door is always open and I welcome their views and concerns regarding state government. I humbly thank the voters.”
