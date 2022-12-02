HARRISBURG – A state official representing a portion of Bradford County has received praise from a notable magazine.

State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) was named one of the Commonwealth’s 100 most influential female leaders by City & State Pennsylvania Magazine. The honor is part of the news service’s inaugural “Power of Diversity: Women 100.” The organization is dedicated to coverage of “Pennsylvania’s state and local government, political and advocacy news,” according to its website.