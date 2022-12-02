HARRISBURG – A state official representing a portion of Bradford County has received praise from a notable magazine.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) was named one of the Commonwealth’s 100 most influential female leaders by City & State Pennsylvania Magazine. The honor is part of the news service’s inaugural “Power of Diversity: Women 100.” The organization is dedicated to coverage of “Pennsylvania’s state and local government, political and advocacy news,” according to its website.
Honorees include “female public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics and others who meet at the intersection of politics and policy,” according to the organization.
“This acknowledgement is certainly welcome news, and I am very honored to be named to this list of prestigious Pennsylvania women, but it is the opportunity to work for and improve the lives of my constituents that is the true reward,” said Pickett. “Pennsylvania is indeed the ‘Keystone State,’ and offers much to its citizens and our great nation.”
Pickett’s experience before entering politics included being the founder and operator of the Fireplace Restaurant in Tunkhannock and the Williamston Inn in Wysox.
She served as a Bradford County commissioner from 1996 to 2000 before being elected as a state representative for the 110th legislative district. Her 12th term began on Thursday. Her district currently consists of Wyoming County and part of Bradford County.
The 2021-22 legislative session saw Pickett serving as majority chairman of the House Insurance Committee. She also serves as a House Gaming Oversight Committee chairperson, and a member of the House Appropriations, Transportation and Agricultural and Rural Affairs committees. She has been the prime sponsor of more than a dozen bills that have become law.
