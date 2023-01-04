Pickett, Owlett take oath of office to begin new House session

HARRISBURG – State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) were officially sworn into office on Tuesday, along with 198 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol.
Pickett is beginning her 12th, two-year term serving the people of the 110th Legislative District, which was redrawn during last year’s redistricting process and includes parts of Bradford County and all of Wyoming County.
“It is truly an honor to once again be entrusted to serve as the voice of our district and represent the interests of its residents in Harrisburg,” said Pickett. “I believe my seniority and experience as a legislator will make a real difference in getting things done to benefit all Pennsylvanians. I look forward to the challenge.”
Owlett was first elected to the House in a special election in 2018. He is now beginning his third full term serving the 68th Legislative District. The district now consists of all of Tioga County and a larger portion of Bradford County.
“I am blessed by the opportunity to continue representing the people of Bradford and Tioga counties at our state Capitol,” Owlett said. “I will continue to focus my efforts on policies that will best meet the needs of our Northern Tier communities and residents.”
Priorities for both representatives during the 2023-24 legislative session include enacting policies that stimulate job growth, improve educational opportunities for students and expand broadband service in the Northern Tier.
Pickett maintains three full-time district offices to assist residents:
• Towanda – 320 Main St. (570-265-3124)
• Tunkhannock – 133 W. Tioga St. (570-836-4777)
• Sayre – 106 W. Packer Ave. (570-888-9011)
“With three offices located throughout the district, we can better provide our services to residents,” added Pickett. “I am blessed to have an experienced staff that is willing and able to help anyone who needs help with a state-related matter.”
Owlett’s two full-time district offices are located in Wellsboro at 74 Main St. (570-724-1390), and in Tory at 121 Canton St. (570-297-3045).
The 110th Legislative District consists of parts of Bradford County, including the townships of Albany, Asylum, Athens, Herrick, Litchfield, Orwell, Pike, Rome, Sheshequin, Standing Stone, Stevens, Terry, Tuscarora, Ulster, Warren, Wilmot, Windham, Wyalusing and Wysox; and the boroughs of Athens, Leraysville, New Albany, Rome, Sayre, South Waverly, Towanda and Wyalusing; and all of Wyoming County.
The 68th Legislative District includes all of Tioga County, as well as the following communities in Bradford County: townships of Armenia, Burlington, Canton, Columbia, Franklin, Granville, Leroy, Monroe, North Towanda, Overton, Ridgebury, Smithfield, South Creek, Springfield, Towanda, Troy, Wells and West Burlington and the boroughs of Alba, Burlington, Canton, Monroe, Sylvania and Troy.
