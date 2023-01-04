Pickett, Owlett take oath of office to begin new House session

Pictured from left: State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) were officially sworn into office on Tuesday for their new terms during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

 Photo Provided

HARRISBURG – State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) were officially sworn into office on Tuesday, along with 198 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

Pickett is beginning her 12th, two-year term serving the people of the 110th Legislative District, which was redrawn during last year’s redistricting process and includes parts of Bradford County and all of Wyoming County.