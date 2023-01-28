HARRISBURG – Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) has been reappointed to serve as Republican chair of the House Insurance Committee for the 2023-24 Legislative Session.
The Insurance Committee helps to oversee the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and ensure any legislation pertaining to insurance matters under consideration in the House is studied with extreme care, especially regarding its potential impact on consumers.
“Our committee serves in a watchdog role with the Insurance Department and aims to develop insurance-related policies that treat consumers with fairness and honesty,” Pickett said. “I look forward to continuing my service on the committee over the next two years.”
Issues that come before the committee may include auto, health, homeowners and life insurance; insurance fraud prevention; mental health parity; the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); and more.
Committees are a cornerstone of the legislative process. All bills are assigned to a standing committee to undergo review. Committees may hold hearings on legislation, consider amendments to pending bills and report them to the full House for a vote.
Pickett was first appointed to chair the House Insurance Committee in September 2013.
