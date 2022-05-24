The Pennsylvania House Insurance Committee unanimously approved a bill sponsored by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) that concerns the bidding process for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
“House Bill 2585 would prevent the Department of Human Services (DHS), which administers the CHIP program, from implementing a new bidding process that has the potential of disrupting insurance coverage for thousands of young people and families across the Commonwealth who depend on it,” said Pickett. “Our bill addresses the attempt by DHS to restrict their choices.”
If enacted, the bill would prohibit DHS from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid for CHIP. DHS would be required to accept solicitations or bids from those groups.
CHIP serves to give “low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid,” according to healthcare.gov. Every state works closely with Medicaid to provide the coverage.
The bill is also sponsored by state Rep. Tony DeLuca (D-32) who serves as minority chairman on the committee, while Pickett serves as its majority chairwoman.
The next step for the bill’s passage will be consideration by the full House of Representatives.
To apply for CHIP, people can fill out an application through the Health Insurance Marketplace or call 1-800-318-2596.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.