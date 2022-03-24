A new bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly could give local governments more control over stream improvement projects to preserve infrastructure and prevent flooding.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) sponsored legislation last week that would expand a program statewide that allows for emergency permits to address waterway hazards.
The bill would allow all Pennsylvania counties and conservation districts to authorize emergency permits to assist with stream maintenance through a notification to DEP and following a required training period.
The Bradford County Stream Initiative Program allows the Bradford County Conservation District to authorize stream reconstruction projects under a special emergency permit. Work includes stream bank stabilization and the removal of debris and accumulated sediment from stream channels beyond the normal maintenance area. The program was created by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“This pilot program in Bradford County was developed to bring the authority over waterway maintenance to a more local level instead of relying on DEP staff who are unlikely to live in the area or understand the unique nature of the situation,” said Pickett. “Our goal through this legislation is to give community officials the authority to resolve any stream issues that may threaten lives and property.”
Pickett joined other lawmakers at a hearing in Tioga County conducted by the House Majority Policy Committee in December 2021. The hearing addressed challenges faced by local officials when it comes to stream maintenance issues. Her legislation is part of an eight-bill package resulting from testimony gathered at the hearing. It is expected to be introduced in the House of Representatives soon.
