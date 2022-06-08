HARRISBURG – A bill sponsored by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives Tuesday, which would halt a new bidding procedure for Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Specifically, House Bill 2585 would prohibit the Department of Human Services (DHS) from developing or using bidding or service zones, which would limit the ability of health service corporation contractors and hospital plan corporation contractors to submit a bid for the CHIP program.
Pickett’s measure would also require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization.
“If DHS is allowed to move forward with its proposed new bidding process, there is the potential that CHIP coverage for thousands of Pennsylvania children would be disrupted,” said Pickett in a press release. “These families depend on the program to keep their kids healthy. Our bill addresses this attempt by DHS to restrict their health care choices.”
According to Pickett, Capital Blue Cross — based in Harrisburg — currently provides CHIP coverage to nearly 12,000 children, all of whom would need to find new coverage if DHS is successful in its endeavor.
House Bill 2585 now goes to the Senate for consideration.
