Pickett summer event draws large crowd in honor of 9/11

Retired Sergeant Major Darryl M. Jannone from Canton was the keynote speaker at Tina Pickett’s summer event, which was held in honor of September 11. Pictured from left is Darryl M. Jannone (retired Sergeant Major), State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Theresa Jannone. The coin Pickett is holding was given to her from Darryl Jannone. It reads “Soldier For Life”.

 Photo Provided

On Sunday Sept. 11 at the Inn on Quarry Glen near Hornbrook, the Annual Rep. Tina Pickett Summer Event was held. Music and patriotic songs were provided by Jim and Marie Parks along with Bud Smiley. Invocation by Rev. Tom Blackall. Elected officials present were Congressman Fred Keller of PA 12, Congressman Dan Meuser of PA 9, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, former DA Dan Barrett, Rep. Clint Owlett of Tioga County, Pa., Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry and Sheriff Robert Roberts and Senator Gene Yaw. Dairy Royalty included Bradford County Princess Rachel Jelliff and Dairy Ambassador Brooke Calkins.

Keynote speaker Darryl M. Jannone, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) a native of Canton tells of his account on Tuesday September 11, 2001. Jannone has 26 years of active duty. Jannone states “other than my marriage and children, I consider my military career to be the most significant achievement in my life”. He is retired 11 years. “Today we gather to pause from our busy lives and remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Two decades later, we all watched in some degree of sorrow or some degree of closure as the nation’s military mission in Afghanistan came to a bloody, and to say the least, chaotic finality.