Pickett summer event draws large crowd in honor of 9/11

On Sunday Sept. 11 at the Inn on Quarry Glen near Hornbrook, the Annual Rep. Tina Pickett Summer Event was held. Music and patriotic songs were provided by Jim and Marie Parks along with Bud Smiley. Invocation by Rev. Tom Blackall. Elected officials present were Congressman Fred Keller of PA 12, Congressman Dan Meuser of PA 9, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, former DA Dan Barrett, Rep. Clint Owlett of Tioga County, Pa., Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry and Sheriff Robert Roberts and Senator Gene Yaw. Dairy Royalty included Bradford County Princess Rachel Jelliff and Dairy Ambassador Brooke Calkins.
Keynote speaker Darryl M. Jannone, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) a native of Canton tells of his account on Tuesday September 11, 2001. Jannone has 26 years of active duty. Jannone states “other than my marriage and children, I consider my military career to be the most significant achievement in my life”. He is retired 11 years. “Today we gather to pause from our busy lives and remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Two decades later, we all watched in some degree of sorrow or some degree of closure as the nation’s military mission in Afghanistan came to a bloody, and to say the least, chaotic finality.
Jannone goes on to ask, “do you remember where you were or what you were doing when the attacks of 9/11 started? Let’s face it…there is a large number of Americans that have no personal memory of that day, either because they were too young or not yet born. I think it is safe to say that in some way, shape or form, every American life was changed as a result of that day.”
Jannone continues, “I flash back to September 11, 2001. I’m in my living room with my wife and three sons getting ready to fly back to South Korea to resume my post as a senior military leader in a military police company. I was on mid-tour leave and September 11 was the exact day I was supposed to fly. My home station was Fort Bragg, North Carolina, home of the mighty Airborne Paratrooper, I was on a one-year assignment to Korea. I was supposed to have my mid tour leave the month prior, but I had a soldier in my unit that begged me to switch leave dates with him, so he could go home and watch the birth of his child. As a father, that was an easy choice, but it illustrates just one of many sacrifices that military men and women make that largely go unnoticed. Nonetheless, I had all my bags packed. I packed and repacked, packed again to make sure I was ready to deploy back to Korea. I made sure my uniform was in the top of my bags so I could change immediately upon arrival.
We were all in the living room when the news broadcast broke. It was early in the attack, so at this point we didn’t know the totality of the situation. My wife and I stood in horror and watched. We watched as long as we could, until we had to load up the truck to get to the airport in time to fly.
Our three sons didn’t quite understand what was going on other than a plane hit one of the Twin Towers. My oldest son didn’t know it yet, but he would grow up, join the Army to be a Military Policeman just like his old man and eventually deploy to Afghanistan, just like his father. We drove to the airport and listened to the news on the radio. The Pentagon was hit in the same fashion. My wife and I looked at each other, clearly understanding that life as we knew it, was going to change. We said a lot to each other without even uttering a word. I had to pull the truck over to wrap my head around what was ongoing. I regained my thoughts and composure and got to the airport. While in the airport I saw on all the TV screens that a plane crashed in Shanksville, PA. I was a paratrooper…I had to get back to my unit in Korea and that meant flying on September 11.
I said my goodbyes to my wife and sons. Hugged them all just a little tighter than I usually did. Every eye filled with tears.
My plane never took off. All flights were grounded. My wife and kids had already left for our home in Fort Bragg, so I had call them back to the airport to pick me up. It took me three or four days to get back to Korea, as I was to wait for flights to resume.
That day is etched into my memories. I can’t think of any event that molded U.S. history other than December 7, 1941, no I wasn’t around for that one…I know I look old, but. As I write these words, I find myself revisiting in my mind, the places, smells, emotion and anxiety. I was senior leader in the U.S. Army. That meant that while my wife and sons were the center of my universe, I had to remain focused for my unit, and all the families that were counting on competency as we were clearly a nation at war so their loved one would return. I deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum N.Y. and to Iraqi in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 1st Armored Division out of Germany. The two Bronze Star Medals on my chest was a result of those two deployments, but I know all too well that while these two medals might be made of ribbons with a medal backing, they are truly made up of the countless memories and sacrifices of their wives and their children.
I do remember and still feel immense pride in not only my contribution to the Global War on Terrorism, but more importantly, as an American. I do remember, very clearly how passionate and patriotic we all became as a Nation. I also remember being a bit irritated that it took a tragedy to pull us together.
While I was trying to wrap my head around what to say for such a distinguished audience, I asked my wife a simple question, I know how 9/11 changed my life, how did it change yours as a military wife and military mom? She didn’t respond right away, which is a tell-tale sign to me that she is thinking and that I better pay attention to the response. She is passionate about a lot of things, but our family and more recently the grandchildren that have blessed our lives is her driving force. She said ‘I was never a typical military wife or military mother, because we met in U.S. Basic training. Being a veteran myself, and we grew in our marriage with both of us in service, I knew what dedication and commitment it took to be a soldier. Was I worried about my husband and sons, without a doubt. But I was immensely proud and I admired our family as all of us served.’
Recently I had a student ask, ‘what are you working on Sergeant Major?’ I explained to that student that I was working on some words for a ceremony honoring the memory and legacy of 9/11. That same student asked, ‘I wasn’t even born yet, so as kids, how do we thank a veteran on 9/11?’ The young man caught off guard, so I had to think for a minute. I said, ‘you have but one job, and that is to excel in school. If you are blessed with athletic, musical, choral or artistic talents, your job is to be all you can be on your field of dreams. In my mind there is only one way to thank a veteran, and that simply by making it matter, by being drug and crime free and participating in your school and making the community better place every day rather than just existing in it.’ God Bless all of you. I would also like to thank the leaders, first responders and educators here today. Just like veterans, your commitment is enduring and has a lasting impact”.
