Pickett to host 21st Senior Expo

TOWANDA – The 21st Senior Expo, hosted by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School in Athens.
“My staff and I always look forward to the expo and the opportunity to see old friends and make some new ones,” said Pickett in a press release. “Our free event is always well attended and is a convenient way to learn about all of the programs and services available to seniors in our area.”
The expo will provide seniors with information on health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, veterans benefits, and more. Refreshments will be provided for all in attendance.
In addition to the expo, this year’s event will include a town hall meeting in the school’s cafeteria at 11:30 a.m. In addition to Pickett, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities will attend the meeting to provide information on identity theft prevention.
There will be a free paper shredding service from 10 a.m. to noon, courtesy of North Central Sight Services. There will be a two box limit per-person for shredding. Attendees will also be able to safely dispose of expired prescription drugs at the drop-off box, provided by Sullivan County Sheriff Bobby Montgomery.
The school is located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave., Athens. It can be reached by taking the Athens business exit off U.S. Route 220 to Pine Street. Signs will direct drivers to the school parking lot, where there will be a shuttle service to the school’s front door.
For more information, call Pickett’s Towanda office at (570) 265-3124 or her Sayre office at (570) 888-9011. To prepare for the event, Pickett’s district offices will be closed all day on Thursday, Aug. 4.
