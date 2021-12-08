A local medical establishment has received substantial state support in upgrading their facilities.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus was awarded $3.5 million for a major renovation project through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, announced state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) who helped secure the funding.
“I am pleased the governor deemed this project to be worthy of RACP funding and look forward to its completion,” said Pickett. “Our region has not been spared from the effects of COVID-19 and the strain it has put on rural hospitals. I am a strong supporter of this project, which is vital to the well-being of the communities served by the hospital.”
The project is expected to create 25 jobs, while the funds will be invested in the hospital’s first floor renovations and infrastructure upgrades.
“I was happy to lend my support to this project,” said Yaw. “Robert Packer Hospital will be able to utilize this state investment to upgrade the existing emergency room, relocate the inpatient medical and surgical unit and add acute inpatient rehabilitation services that are not currently found in the area, while creating additional jobs in the health care industry.”
State lawmakers authorized the funds in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act.
RACP is a Pennsylvania grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and historical improvement projects with a focus on job creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.