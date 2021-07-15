Pickett's Senior Expo returns Aug. 5

TOWANDA — State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) will host her 20th Senior Expo next month following last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After putting the expo on hold because of the pandemic, my staff and I are excited to once again be able to welcome friends and neighbors to our 2021 event,” Pickett said. “Our expos are always well attended, and we expect this year to be no different as seniors and their caregivers join us to learn the various programs and services available to them in our area.”
The expo covers health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, and veteran benefits.
Pickett is hosting a town hall meeting at 11:30 a.m. to discuss her legislative priorities for the current House session.
Shuttle service will be provided from the school’s parking lot to the building’s front door. The school is located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave.
The Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School in Athens.
All questions leading up to the event can be directed to Pickett’s Towanda office at (570) 265-3124 or her Sayre office at (570) 888-9011.
