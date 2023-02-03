ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A yearly event featuring participants running and walking for cancer awareness will soon return at a local school district.
The 14th Annual Pink Panther 5K Run/Walk will be held at Northeast Bradford High School on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.
An entry fee of $25 is required for pre-registration and due by March 8. There will be a $30 entry fee on the day of the race. Merchandise will be given to the first 80 entrants.
Northeast Bradford students Norman Strauss and Cesar Alverez are organizing the event as members of the school’s National Honor Society.
“Cesar and I are excited to co-coordinate this event and we hope to get a large turnout,” Strauss said. “The proceeds from this race are donated to Traci’s Hope — a nonprofit breast cancer support organization.”
The event’s first two years raised money for the school’s National Honor Society only. However, it was eventually expanded to include the regional nonprofit organization.
“We pay for many different services that insurance companies do not pay for,” according to the Traci’s Hope website. “Sometimes it is gas cards, or day care. Sometimes it is house cleaning, or mortgage payments. While fighting this disease, the needs could be endless, and nobody should have to do it alone. Traci’s Hope is here to make sure everyone gets the support she was so blessed with.”
The nonprofit was started by Traci Gibson after she was diagnosed with Stage 3B breast cancer at age 31.
“It was from all of this love and support that I developed a ‘hope.’ A ‘hope’ to help others. To show my children what others have shown me,” Gibson stated on the nonprofit’s website.
The annual race has helped raise around $10,000 so far for cancer awareness, according to National Honor Society Advisor Sandy Morris in 2022.
Traci’s Hope helps patients in Bradford and other nearby counties. For more information, go to www.tracishope.com.
Any checks, entry fees or donations can be made out to “NEB NHS” and mailed to:
Northeast Bradford High School
