Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 467 in LeRaysville Borough and Pike Township.
Construction will begin May 1. This will result in Route 467 between the intersections of East Street and CC Allis Road being closed as maintenance crews replace deteriorating pipes.
Work will take place during daytime hours, and is expected to be completed on Friday, May 12 weather permitting.
A detour will be in place using Route 467 and CC Allis Road while work is being performed.
Motorists are asked to be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution during the construction. They can check roadway conditions by visiting www.511PA.com
