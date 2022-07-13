MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT recently announced that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Coreyland Road in Wells Township, beginning Tuesday, July 12. The project is expected to be completed Friday, July 22.
While the project is being completed Coreyland Road will be closed between its intersection with Roaring Road and its intersection with Mott Town Road. A detour will be in place using Hickory Road and Route 549. Construction will be dependent on weather and performed during daylight hours.
PennDOT advises motorists to be alert, expect delays, and drive with caution. Roadway conditions can be checked by visiting www.511PA.com.
