ORWELL — Route 1010/CC Allis Road will be closed from Thursday, July 13, through Friday, July 21 between the intersections with Route 467 and Flanagan Road (T-776), while Pennsylvania Department of Transportation preforms a pipe replacement project. While work is preformed, there will be a detour using Route 467 in Orwell and Pike townships.
