MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT recently advised drivers that a portion of Captain Moore Road, Windham Township, will be closed starting Wednesday, Aug. 3 for a pipe replacement project.
Specifically, Captain Moore Road will be closed between its intersections with Route 187 and Sugar Cabin Road during daylight hours.
A detour using Route 187, Sugar Cabin Road, and Orwell Hill Road in Orwell and Windham townships will be in place while the work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 12, weather permitting.
PennDOT reminded motorists to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Conditions of major roadways can be checked by visiting www.511PA.com.
