ASYLUM TOWNSHIP – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2022 (Marcy Hill Road) in Asylum Township will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project.
On Monday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will close Marcy Hill Road between the intersections with Route 2024 (Liberty Corners Road) and Barrett Road while they replace a deteriorating pipe.
A detour using Marcy Hill Road and Bouse Road, in Monroe Township will be in place while the work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed on Friday, July 16, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
