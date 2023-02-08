My name is Kim Pitcher, and I’d like to announce my candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner as a member of the Democratic Party.

Bradford County is my home. I grew up in Warren Center, in a multifamily home, with my paternal grandparents just a hallway away. I had, for the most part, an idealistic childhood. On the weekdays, my mom was always there when my sister and I arrived home from school. My dad returned from work a short while later to dinner at the kitchen table. Pretty simple really. The weekends though, that was a different story. We transformed into a four man pit crew at various local dirt tracks in support of my Dad’s number 98 sprint car. Maybe it was a unique childhood, but from it, I learned to take chances yet stay grounded.