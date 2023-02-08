My name is Kim Pitcher, and I’d like to announce my candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner as a member of the Democratic Party.
Bradford County is my home. I grew up in Warren Center, in a multifamily home, with my paternal grandparents just a hallway away. I had, for the most part, an idealistic childhood. On the weekdays, my mom was always there when my sister and I arrived home from school. My dad returned from work a short while later to dinner at the kitchen table. Pretty simple really. The weekends though, that was a different story. We transformed into a four man pit crew at various local dirt tracks in support of my Dad’s number 98 sprint car. Maybe it was a unique childhood, but from it, I learned to take chances yet stay grounded.
I attended Northeast Bradford, grade school and high school. From there, I went to Penn College to pursue a degree in Graphic Design.
For the past 20 years, I have spent my career as a professional photographer with brief stints as an editor/ reporter for local newspapers, The Daily Review and The
Rocket- Courier. During my time reporting the news, I learned the inner workings of our local government ,attending commissioner meetings, boro meetings and covering police reports.
I’m proud to serve as a committee member for Pike Township on the Bradford County Democratic Committee and as a volunteer with the Bradford County Board of Elections for several primary and general elections.
The two primary reasons I’m running for this office, first and foremost, is my daughter. I want to show her and all the youth in this county that you don’t have to reach some sort of perceived level of success to run for office. You don’t have to be a business owner, an account manager, or a lawyer. Or even someone who wears a suit to work every day. You just have to see the need for a change and want to change it. The second is Bradford County’s ever-growing drug problem. Like many other rural areas across this country, we face unique challenges combating this issue. While I acknowledge there have been many concerted efforts to mitigate this crisis, I wholeheartedly believe there’s more that can be done.
Overall, I take pride in being so unapologetically myself that others feel comfortable being themselves around me.
