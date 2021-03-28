Pitt, Harvard Law students create alternative COVID-19 vaccine availability website

A volunteer-run website created by college students centralizes vaccine availability information in Pennsylvania and makes signing up for an appointment or wait list easy.
VaccinatePA.org was conceived and created by University of Pittsburgh students Zhengming “Ming” Wang and Richard “Richie” Goulazian as well as Harvard Law student Seth Rubinstein.
Pitt students Andrea Michael and Courtney Sheridan joined in early on and work a lot with the day to day operations and upkeep of the site’s data as well as brainstorm for ideas on how to improve the site.
Zhengming brought Michael to the project in its infancy since the team needed as many volunteers as possible to help make the necessary calls each day to ensure the site was up to date with information on all 67 counties.
Sheridan also decided to help out when Zhengming and Goulazian brought it up at a club officer team in early February.
“I think it’s pretty easy for a lot of people during the pandemic to feel helpless and like there’s nothing you can do to make change and get closer to the end of it. So as friends, I could tell they were a little overwhelmed and I wanted to help them out, but also having an opportunity to make it easier for people to get access to the vaccine was very motivating,” Sheridan said.
Launched in late January, its main function is to show which medical facilities have vaccine availability.
The Vaccinate PA Volunteer Team calls hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics multiple times a week to make this possible and publish timely availability and registration information.
Over 300,000 Pennsylvanians have used VaccinatePA.org in the past month to find locations with vaccines, and it’s growing rapidly.
Live reports per county are available on the site. They show all available vaccine locations and the current status for those locations.
From there, residents can see whether they can sign up for an appointment or sign up for a wait list and access instruction on how to do so.
It also includes information on what vaccine is being administered at each location.
Michael said that the goal is not to debate topics like vaccine advocacy, but to directly give Pennsylvanians information on who is eligible to receive specific locations’ vaccines.
“Do what you will with it – if you decide you don’t actually want a vaccine or decide that you don’t want one for yourself but you want one for your family members, you are free to do that,” she stated.
Michael related that a large force behind the project was the COVID-19 vaccine distribution map posted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
The DOH received heavy criticism from residents on the department’s social media pages after the map was first launched, saying that it was not a helpful tool.
It’s a state map covered in blue dots and each blue dot represents a facility where residents can get a vaccine “in theory” according to Michael. Residents then have to click on a dot or search it, find a facility, and then call it themselves to find out if it has any available vaccines.
“Multiply that by hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians doing that exact same process asking that exact same question – we thought ‘We can cut out the middle man here and cut out that time.’ Don’t spend three hours calling places. Go onto our site and find out when vaccines are available in certain counties, and what the process is,” Michael said.
She advised Bradford County residents who live on a county line to look up availability in bordering counties on VaccinatePA.org since not all facilities determine clients based on what county they live in.
Residents should also keep in mind that the site is constantly updating and vaccine availability is also dependent on federal and state allotments.
In an effort to bring in as much help as possible, a link to sign up to volunteer for the project is found on the bottom of the webpage.
“It can be anyone who is willing to help. When people sign up to volunteer using that link, those will be the people that we ask to make the phone calls to different facilities,” Sheridan said. “It’s pretty straightforward, that’s what I manage on the team and it’s designed to be very flexible in terms of the time commitment.”
“I am the person who looks at the volunteer data, vets it, and puts it on the site,” Michael added.
Also towards the bottom of the page is a link to a feedback questionnaire for those who try the site and do not find it helpful or have any suggestions for improvement.
The Vaccinate PA Volunteer Team is hard at work keeping the site as informative and as accurate as possible, although they wish that there was never a need for a site like this in the first place.
“Our end goal with the site is to eventually become useless,” Michael said. “We want Pennsylvania to get to the point where enough people are vaccinated that this is not useful, and that vaccinations and information become so available that it’s not useful. Until we get to that point, I think that’s where the majority of us are very driven by where we’re at right now.”
