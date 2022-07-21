NORTH TOWANDA — The PIVOT WALK for Hunger is in full swing this week, with athletic trainer Bill Frye making his way on foot between six local PIVOT locations this week.
Frye started the week by walking from the Tunkhannock PIVOT to the Wyalusing PIVOT on Monday, and then from Wyalusing to the North Towanda location on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Frye made his way from North Towanda to the Athens PIVOT, a distance of more than 13 miles. He will finish off the week by walking from Athens to Troy on Thursday and from Troy to Canton on Friday.
At the end of the week Frye will have walked a total of 101 miles, all to bring attention to the issue of childhood food insecurity and help raise funding for the Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
Frye is employed as a PIVOT athletic trainer out of the Troy location, but he actually works with the student-athletes of the Troy Area School District. He joined PIVOT in 2013, and right away he wanted to do something for the local community. He eventually decided to walk.
“A lot of people are biking, a lot of people are running, but not a lot of people are walking longer distances,” said Frye.
This is the eighth year Frye has taken this walk, but only the third year that it has benefitted CHOP. Frye said that the first year was actually a Walk for Otto, with money raised for a local child who was battling cancer.
“We were just raising money for the family,” said Frye.
After that first year the PIVOT WALK for Hunger really stepped into its current mission, as Frye and other organizers started partnering with various local food banks.
“That’s kind of where the Walk for Hunger officially started,” said Frye.
The partnership with CHOP started in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all the schools and the after school programs.
“The PIVOT WALK for Hunger is something I look forward to each year,” said CHOP Founder and CEO Dani Ruhf in a press release. “PIVOT Physical Therapy is an incredible supporter and Bill’s commitment to walking more than 100 miles proves that they are dedicated to helping us chop out hunger in our community.”
According to Frye, the annual fundraiser raised a little more than $23,000 across its first seven years. He said the donations that have already been received so far this year will put that number over the $25,000 mark.
“There was a little over $3,000 for Otto’s family,” said Frye. “So it’s about $22,000 that we’ve raised for food banks.”
When asked what is the toughest part of walking these long distances, Frye said the preparation can be difficult.
“It’s hard,” said Frye. “You can run and that doesn’t take as much time, but when you walk it takes longer. So to prepare for a 24-, 25-mile walk, you can’t really train that way too often and have a job.”
“It’s really just trying to walk as much as you can in a day leading up to it, and then you just beat your body up a little bit,” Frye continued.
Frye noted that to prepare for the walk he makes little changes to his daily routine, such as parking farther away.
Certain areas are also tougher than others for Frye, such as the Golden Mile through Wysox.
“Wysox is the worst cause there’s no sidewalks,” said Frye, “so you’re walking on that rough edge and you’re kind of walking on grass.”
“By the time that I hit Wysox on the second day my feet are starting to kind of blister a little bit, they’re getting sore,” Frye continued. “So that unevenness of the ground, not having a sidewalk or a good road to walk on, it hurts the feet a little bit.”
Frye said the heat has slowed him down slightly, causing him to have to stop more often and drink more water, but he otherwise hasn’t been too bothered by the increased temperature.
Outside of donations, Frye said PIVOT welcomes input and collaboration from other area businesses and individuals.
“We’re always open to ideas outside of just us,” said Frye. “Each year we’re kind of trying to expand it.”
People have asked to join Frye for sections of the walk, but for safety reasons he’s unable to have more than one other person with him at a time.
“If you get more than one it gets pretty crowded on a busy street,” said Frye.
He suggested the possibility of others walking their own course next year to raise money for the next PIVOT WALK for Hunger.
Every donation of $5 or more will earn a raffle entry, which gives donors the chance to win a donated item or gift certificate from one of the following businesses:
- Shores Sisters Farm Market
- Rustic Glory
- Flavorland
- Building No. 9 Grille
- Park Hotel
- Stir
- Rumble Ponies
- Valley Beverage Co.
- Community Cup
- Deep Roots Hard Cider
- CC Allis & Sons.
Donations will be accepted through the end of July and the raffle will be drawn in August.
