NORTH TOWANDA — The PIVOT WALK for Hunger is in full swing this week, with athletic trainer Bill Frye making his way on foot between six local PIVOT locations this week.

Frye started the week by walking from the Tunkhannock PIVOT to the Wyalusing PIVOT on Monday, and then from Wyalusing to the North Towanda location on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Frye made his way from North Towanda to the Athens PIVOT, a distance of more than 13 miles. He will finish off the week by walking from Athens to Troy on Thursday and from Troy to Canton on Friday.

