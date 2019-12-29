The Bradford County Library System has added a new eye catching and colorful tool to their fleet of literacy building devices; a brand new bookmobile.
Purchased last December and delivered locally from Burlington, Wisconsin on October 30, the newest Bradford County Bookmobile will continue the tradition of traveling the county to provide the opportunity to read to locals even outside of the libraries’ four walls.
Bradford County Bookmobile Clerk Rosemary Wynott stated that the newest bookmobile is picking up the baton of many before it, as bookmobiles have been functioning in Bradford County for 78 years since their induction in 1941.
The bookmobile cost approximately $250,000; forty percent which was paid for by the library’s own endowment fund with the rest being covered by funds dedicated from the county and with a “considerable personal donation,” according to Wynott.
Wynott told that the new bookmobile offers forty percent more space than the last one did as it is taller and more square and will hold approximately 2,500 books once it is fully loaded.
While it offers a number of reading materials now, the bookmobile will continue to be filled using books that have previously been showcased on libraries’ new release shelves for six months, Wynott said.
Wynott noted that the new bookmobile boasts a redesigned interior set up and showcases art by local artist Sadie Allen on one of it’s exterior sides.
The bookmobile features library themed art on it’s other outer walls, a perk Wynott stated that she believes will help locals distinguish the bookmobile from other buses and serve as a “traveling billboard” for the services it offers.
While the bookmobile has served Bradford County for nearly eight decades, Wynott stated that there are still individuals unaware of what it is, a problem she hopes will be partially solved through the featured exterior art drawing attention.
Along with a sleek new look the bookmobile is now equipped with new features, Wynott stated, including a generator on board that allows the facility to be powered without usage of it’s engine, heating and air conditioning and wifi if cell phone service is available in the area.
Wynott told that as well as visiting fairs and other events the bookmobile will make stops at “deposit stations” like apartments, post offices and municipality offices to help ensure citizens far from traditional libraries have reading materials.
“A lot of our county residents live a fair distance from the nine brick and mortar libraries that exist here,” she said. “(The bookmobile) levels access to library services for the entire population of our county.”
The bookmobile has been touring all nine libraries in the Bradford County Library System since it’s fall arrival. A celebration of the bookmobile will be hosted for the public on January 25 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Bradford County Airport Main Hangar.
