Planning Commission addresses Camco wetland encroachment concerns

Concerns about possible wetland encroachment for a Sayre company’s building project were addressed at the Bradford County Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
A stop work order was implemented on Camco Manufacturing’s building expansion and paving project at their South Thomas Avenue facility after worries that nearby wetlands were in danger of disturbance.
The company manufactures “large power distribution elements to small precision-made components” and creates products from “industrial tools to precision optical devices for the U.S. military,” according to its website.
In early April of this year, planning staff were contacted by Sayre Borough about the building addition, which led to a site visit on April 22 to review the paving work in the back of the building, according to Planning Director Matt Williams. After conferring with legal counsel, the Planning Commission issued a stop-work order until a land development decision was made. The reasons included observations of newly created impervious surface over 5,000 square feet, possible boundary line encroachments in the back of the property and potential issues with fill in the floodplain and wetland encroachment.
Camco Maintenance Manager David McIsaac stated that no encroachment occurred. Instead, a hole was dug on the facility’s property that filled with water, which was mistaken for a wetland and led to worries of encroachment.
Camco President Rich Arnold and Camco employees made an appearance at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the issue and express their frustrations with the stop work order.
“The reason that I’m here is to figure out if we have to move or not,” Arnold said. “I don’t want to move, but my customers are not happy. I’m trying to get feedback on where to go from here.”
He stated that he was not happy about the order and felt that it was abrupt with little to no warning or contact from officials.
“We are not out to ambush anybody, but in this instance there was a concern that the fill was encroaching on a wetland,” stated Bradford County Planning Commission member Warren Knapp.
Williams stated that the stop work order was necessary because if they didn’t do so, then state officials would hold the BCPC responsible for not enforcing regulations.
“We are not here to stop development,” Williams said. “[Camco] employs 90 people in the county and we want to make sure that they stay here.”
The Planning Commission made a motion and voted to delegate planning staff the authority to lift the stop work order so they could resume the filling and prep work contingent upon a site plan submission and delineation that defines the work area. This is in addition to the forthcoming major land development required for newly created impervious surface over 5,000 square feet.
“If they exceed 1 acre of earth disturbance it requires a NPDES permit to be obtained from DEP in coordination with the county conservation district,” Williams stated. “This requires a higher level of engineering and brings in additional regulations.”
Going forward, Camco’s site engineer will submit a site plan and a field inspection that will verify the work area. Once this is received, the company will resume the fill work and proceed with a major land development application to the county and pursue a zoning approval and building permit form Sayre Borough.
